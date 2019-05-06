Bertha Mae Nielsen, 96, of Audubon, died May 4, 2019, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Wednesday, May from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 6, 2019