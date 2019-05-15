Betty Anne Dennis, 75, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Betty was born Dec.19, 1943, in Pender, Neb., the daughter of Leo Vern and Alethia Olinda (Weddingfeld) Johnson. She spent nearly 23 years residing in Atlantic. Before her retirement, Betty worked at the hospital for many years in the janitorial and housekeeping departments. Betty loved being with her "Girls Club", meeting friends and family at the Elbow Room, staying active in the community, and most importantly spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Pinckney, and her children, Christopher Pinckney, Jayna (Alex Rodriguez) Pinckney, and Ricky Pinckney; grandkids Michael Noe, Marty (Betsy) Noe, Patricia (Phillip) Schnoor, Kyle Redinbaugh, and Wyatt Redinbaugh; 12 great-grandkids, Chloe, Owen "Flick", Zach, Tyler, Harley, Christyana, Trinity, Brianna, Krista, April, Carolynne, and Alyssa; and her sister, Cleo Unsicker
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Michael Dennis in 2013; and daughter, Laurie Razo.
Visitation with family will be Friday, May 17 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 15, 2019