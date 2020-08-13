Betty Vorrath Garcia Ovitt passed away 07-25-2020, and was born 01-14-1930 in Bridgewater. She attended school in Atlantic.



She was proceded in death by her parents, Fred and Ann Vorrath, one sister Audrey Wilkenson, and one brother Fred Vorrath. Survivors include one sister Linda Pullen, one daughter Lisa Jacobsen of Perry, three grandchildren: Raymond Jacobsen of Perry, Genia Medina of Perry and Roger Jacobsen of Perry, three great-grandchildren; two nieces and nephews; and several nieces and nephews by deceased husband Simon Garcia.



She will be put to rest in Omaha, Neb. Services are pending at a later date.

