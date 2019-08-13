|
|
|
Beverly J. Brown, 75, of Exira, died Aug. 8, 2019 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Christian Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Casey. Family visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the Exira Christian Church in Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019