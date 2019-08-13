Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Brown

Send Flowers
Beverly J. Brown Obituary
Beverly J. Brown, 75, of Exira, died Aug. 8, 2019 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Christian Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Casey. Family visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the Exira Christian Church in Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.