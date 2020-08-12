Beverly Ruth Redler passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2020. She was born March 6, 1934, in Council Bluffs, to her mother Evelyn and father Henry. During her youth she had many opportunities to travel with her family, ending up in Richmond, Virginia, and then traveling to Atlantic, to be with her sister. Bev fell in love with the community and during her time in Atlantic she met George Redler, who farmed with his dad. They were eventually united in marriage on the 17th day of September 1966, which grew her family in size with the many sisters and brother George had.
Shortly after being united in marriage they started mom's biggest passion in life, children of her own. Four children ensued, Tracie, Stacie, Jason and Laurie.
Early in her marriage, she could be found in the garden, on a tractor, helping her husband in the field, cooking for the hired men, and of course spending time with her kids.
Her life was a living example of the love that she had for her friends and family, her compassion and always sharing what was on her heart. She always had a way of seeing people in need, and loved caring for others. She was often the one all of the grandkids would go to for advice, a quick meal or even changing into their work clothes. This was especially a treasured time for mom. Later in life, she often loved sitting on her deck where she grew tomatoes and other beautiful plants, watching the birds with her toy poodle Izzy, and having a morning cup of coffee with anyone who stopped by.
Mom filled her time with being a mother, farm wife, and her love of music, which grew from little on, and strong passion for the Lord.
She was preceded in death by George; her father, Henry; her mother, Evelyn; stepfather, Larry; and sister, Collette.
Bev is survived by her children, Tracie and husband David Carlson, Stacie and husband Ronnie Schwaller, Jason Redler and wife Jeanette, Laurie Parrott and significant other Kyle Wilson. Grandchildren, Nick Carlson and significant other Ashley Meeker, Monica Carlson and significant other Joe Schmidt, Paige Sorensen, Hanna Redler and significant other Joe Vanatta, Kalob Flory, Kolby Parrott, Corbin Redler, Dawsen Sorensen, and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Connor, Elijah, Adylin, Easton, and Emma. Bev loved her family, and touched each of their lives deeply.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, from 10-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Please join us celebrating Bev's life and sharing her memories Friday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial to follow at Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne, with luncheon to follow at the Marne fire station.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic, in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.