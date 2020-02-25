Home

Beverly Webb Obituary
Beverly Webb, 91, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Beverly was born in Cass County, on Dec. 1, 1928, the third of six children born to Harvey A. and Florence L. (Prall) Kinnersley. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1946. Beverly worked for Northwestern Bell in Atlantic from 1946 – 1948. She married Edward P. Paul in Omaha, Neb., on March 27, 1948. He died in 1979. The family moved to San Diego, Calif. in 1958, where she worked for Pacific Telephone from 1960, until she retired in 1983. Beverly married Barton G. Webb on Feb. 17, 1978, and they moved from San Diego, CA to Atlantic, in January of 1987.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Atlantic and belonged to the local hospital auxiliary. For many years she and her husband, Bart delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at Washington Elementary and the Atlantic Middle School.
Beverly is survived her children, Terrie Coman of San Diego, Calif., Julie Paul of Broomfield, Colo., Daniel (Nina) Paul of Redding, Calif., and Timothy Paul of Beaverton, Ore.; grandchildren, Christopher Coman, Heather Cassidy and Xeena Paul; great-grandchildren, Madison Coman and Lily and Jackson Cassidy; sister, Susie (Ken) Berry) of Sunset, Utah; and brother, Ed Arthur of Lincoln, Neb.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Florence Kinnersley; husband, Bart, daughter, Kristi McCullough; and sisters, Carolyn Ashby, Marica Wilson, and Doris White.
A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Beverly's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2020
