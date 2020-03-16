|
|
Clear Lake - Billy Roy Howard, 86, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North Fourth Street, Clear Lake, with Rev. Mark Doebel officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW. Burial will be held in the Anita Cemetery in Anita.
Visitation will be held from 5- 7 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.
He loved his family and his friends with unconditional love. He helped people he hardly knew or had just met. No one was a stranger to him. He was our familys rock and it will be rough going on from here without him and his beautiful blue eyes and smile. His last wish was granted and he died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his four children; Kim Howard, Craig Howard, Dana Howard and Rhonda Madetzke; four grandchildren, Dustin Bieber, Tyler Madetzke, Collin Howard and Riley Brekke; two great grandchildren, Dylan and Brady Bieber; sister, Colleen (Robert) Wilbur, brother, John (Conie) Curry; Step sisters, Barbara Meyer and Marie Thayer; special cousin, Danny Anderson; Lifelong friends, Jack Behmer and Gary and Holly Schoenrock.
Awaiting his arrival is his mother, Fern; father, Harley; mother of his children, Sharon; wife, Judy; his dancing partner and sister, Shiela Williams; his step brothers, Don Curry and Billy Joe Flemming; step sister, Jayne Gallager.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North Fourth Street, Clear Lake.641-357-2193. To view the full obituary please visit Colonialchapels.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2020