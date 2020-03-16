Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
101 N. 4th Street
Clear Lake, IA 50428
641-357-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Roy Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Roy Howard Obituary
Clear Lake - Billy Roy Howard, 86, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North Fourth Street, Clear Lake, with Rev. Mark Doebel officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW. Burial will be held in the Anita Cemetery in Anita.
Visitation will be held from 5- 7 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.
He loved his family and his friends with unconditional love. He helped people he hardly knew or had just met. No one was a stranger to him. He was our familys rock and it will be rough going on from here without him and his beautiful blue eyes and smile. His last wish was granted and he died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his four children; Kim Howard, Craig Howard, Dana Howard and Rhonda Madetzke; four grandchildren, Dustin Bieber, Tyler Madetzke, Collin Howard and Riley Brekke; two great grandchildren, Dylan and Brady Bieber; sister, Colleen (Robert) Wilbur, brother, John (Conie) Curry; Step sisters, Barbara Meyer and Marie Thayer; special cousin, Danny Anderson; Lifelong friends, Jack Behmer and Gary and Holly Schoenrock.
Awaiting his arrival is his mother, Fern; father, Harley; mother of his children, Sharon; wife, Judy; his dancing partner and sister, Shiela Williams; his step brothers, Don Curry and Billy Joe Flemming; step sister, Jayne Gallager.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North Fourth Street, Clear Lake.641-357-2193. To view the full obituary please visit Colonialchapels.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -