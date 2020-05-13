Or Copy this URL to Share

Blanche Jacobsen, 92, of Audubon, died May 10, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton.



The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store