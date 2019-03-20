Obituary



Open visitation will be from noon to 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 25 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 26 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. A time of visitation with the family and lunch and will be held at the funeral home following services at the cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bob's family and his arrangements.

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

