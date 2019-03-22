Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bob Voggesser. View Sign

Bob Voggesser, 90, of Atlantic, died on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Robert Frank Voggesser was born on March 22, 1928, in Audubon, the son of Mathias and Helene Johanna Rebecka (Koch) Voggesser. He grew up in Atlantic, and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1946. Following graduation, he served in the United States Navy. After returning from the service, he worked at a local dairy and bank until starting work with the Cass County Sheriff's office in 1962. He was a deputy for 10 years, and then served as Sheriff from 1972-1980. During his time as Sheriff, he and his mother lived on the third floor of the courthouse; where she cooked the meals for the prisoners.

Bob volunteered at the Atlantic Fire Department for over 33 years, and after his retirement it remained an important part of his daily routine. He met there every morning with Kendal Warne for coffee and a game of cards. He also enjoyed Monday evening card club; playing countless games of cribbage, pitch and pinochle through the years. He was a collector through and through collecting various treasures from thrift stores, garage sales and dumpster diving. Bob himself often admitted it was just junk, but he enjoyed the hunt. Bob had an acreage west of town where he bought calves in the spring and raised them to sell in the fall. In earlier years, he traveled to various places throughout the United States. Bob took a big part in tagging the Swans at the quarry; feeding them almost daily made them tame enough it was easy to get them caged.

Bob is survived by his brothers, Harold (Marge) Voggesser of Bolivar, Mo. and Roy (Ann) Voggesser of Denison; sister-in-law, Rosellyn Voggesser of Maryville, Mo.; nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Helene Voggesser; brothers, Max Voggesser, Leopold (Betty) Voggesser, and Paul (Bobette) Voggesser; sisters, Dorothy (Richard) Lane and Theresa Voggesser; and nephew, James Voggesser.

Open visitation will be from noon to 5:30 p.m., Monday, March 25 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 26 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. A time of visitation with the family and lunch and will be held at the funeral home following services at the cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Bob's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

