Boyd Ray Lutz, died at his home in Adair on Aug. 16, 2020.A visitation will take place from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair.A graveside service will then take place at 10:30 a.m. also on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Sunnyhill Cemetery, in Adair.Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair is handling the arrangements.Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.