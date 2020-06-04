Brandon Harry, 30, of Cumberland,died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
A Private Family Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Open visitation will begin at 8 a.m., Friday, June 5 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with the family present from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
Survivors include his mother, Laureen and husband, Eric Jensen of Cumberland.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Brandon's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.