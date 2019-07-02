Brian L. Rustvold, 49, of Audubon, died June 29, 2019 in rural Montezuma.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6 at 10:30?a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Friday, July 5 at 5?p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon.
Survivors include his wife Rene Rustvold of Audubon and his father Harold Rustvold of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 2, 2019