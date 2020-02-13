|
Byron Moore, 69, of Burlington (formerly of the Cumberland area), was born June 3, 1950, in Atlantic, the son of Charles and Ruth (Kuesel) Moore. He passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle at the age of 69.
Byron grew up in Cumberland and at the age of 9 had acrobatic and dance lessons, performing in recitals and celebrations around the community. He earned second place in the talent sprout contest and qualified for the Iowa State Fair. He graduated from Cumberland-Massena High School in 1968. He went on to earn his Mechanical Engineer's degree at Iowa State University in 1973. He worked for Railroad Motors in Fairmont, Minn. for four years. In 1977, he moved to Burlington, and went to work for J I Case/CHI for 31 years. He had three patents on construction equipment.
He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Burlington and helped with the youth group. He enjoyed woodworking, scuba diving, loved to swim at the YMCA, went on many trips with the Burlington Ski Club to various ski resorts and was a 11-gallon blood donor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Kaylene Rasmussen.
He is survived by his brother, Tom Moore and wife Sarah of Council Bluffs; sister, Zeliana Rasmussen and husband Rick of Harlan; two nephews, Spencer (Ashley) Moore and Corey (Laura) Rasmussen; niece, Briana (Dennis) Jung; other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena with burial in the Victoria Township Cemetery south of Massena. A luncheon will be held at the Massena Lions Hall following the committal services at the cemetery. Pastor David Yonker will officiate the service.
Friends may call at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 7 p.m. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Byron Moore memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020