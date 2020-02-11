|
Byron Moore, 69, of Burlington (formerly of the Cumberland area) died on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Feb.13, at 11 a.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena with burial in the Victoria Township Cemetery south of Massena. There will be an open visitation at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 2-7 p.m The family will greet friends on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2020