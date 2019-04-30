Captain Jeanette I. LaFoy, 45, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Audubon, died April 1, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 4 at 11 am. at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
Survivors include her parents: Dr. Mary Mountain of Kansas City, Mo. and Randy (Moss) LaFoy of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2019