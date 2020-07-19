Carma L. Hutchins, 92, of Audubon, died July 15, 2020 at the Exira Care center in Exira.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 21 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Tuesday July 21 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. The family requests that everyone wear a face mask.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

