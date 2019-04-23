Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carman L. Reagles. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Send Flowers Obituary

Carmen Lee Reagles, 76, of Marne, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home.

The daughter of Kenneth Leon and Katherine Captola (Wilson) Stroud, she was born July 20, 1942, at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado, Kan. She mainly grew up in Kansas, Texas and Colorado. Her father passed away at the end of WWII, when she was three. Her mother later married Robert Orville Crockett (a distant relative of the famous "Davy Crockett"). Her step-father was a pipe-fitter with the Union, so the family traveled a lot; at times the children attended 2-3 schools in a year. She graduated from the Arvada High School in Colorado in 1960. Following her graduation, the family moved to McPherson, Kan. While there, she worked as a nurse's aide at George's Nursing Home for 50 cents an hour, which encouraged her to attend St. Francis School of Nursing in Wichita, Kan. graduating in 1966 with her RN.

While in school, she married Larry Lee Lane, December 19, 1964. They lived in Wichita, where she worked in St. Francis Hospital in the Nursery and Premature Nursery. Carmen and Larry moved to Atlantic, where she worked at the old Atlantic Hospital, located at Fifth and Oak Streets. She helped in the move when the hospital relocated to its current location and became Cass County Memorial Hospital. She was also employed with Dr. Clive Ayers, who remained a life-long friend. After one year in Atlantic, they returned to Wichita where she was the day supervisor at the Woodlawn Nursing Home. Her comment was that she was glad to go back to Kansas, "where at least the snow melted."

In 1970, they moved to Lawrence, Kan,, and there, was employed by Dr. Mary Boyden, Pediatric Allergist. Always ready to move forward in her career, she then took a position as Director of Nursing at Cherry Manor and got her Administrator's license. Rather than choosing to stay in the nursing home business, she went to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and worked in both IV Therapy and Night Supervisor a total of 24 years. One evening, she called in a Code Red when Amtrak derailed five cars in Lawrence. They saw 100 patients that night and two died. The only back-log they experienced was in X-ray, due to limited equipment. Her final position, she specialized in IV Therapy and was the clinical coordinator. Larry passed away in 1994 from a brain tumor. After 31 years in nursing, Carmen retired in 1997. Away from work, she spent time with husband, kids, family and friends. The most memorable trips were to England, France and Germany and then trips they took with kids and grandkids and also a trip to Alaska with her brother Fred and his wife, Bev and one to the Bahamas with her sister, Sheryl. She had precious memories in her heart of all her family and friends.

On Jan. 6, 2001, Carmen married Keith Reagles near Golden, Colorado the Chapel near Red Rock Theater, and they lived in Marne. Carmen has been in all 50 states, some numerous times. She loved to travel and always thought that Kansas was home. Since Keith retired, they did all they could, visiting family and friends and sightseeing. She belonged to the First Baptist Church in El Dorado and Lawrence, Kan. She was on several committees, including deaconess and shepherding and became Stevens minister after Larry died. She joined St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic with Keith.

Carmen is survived by her husband, Keith Reagles of Marne; daughter, Melissa Lee (Michael) Bloom of Highland Ranch, Colo.; son, Lonnie Lee (Janae) Lane of Monument, Colo.; five grandchildren, Mackenzie Bloom, Ayden Bloom and Britney Bloom, Britt Lane and Lochland Lane; brother, David (Nancy) Crockett of McLouth, Kan.; sister, Sheryl (Stephen) Stine of Ozark, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Beverly Stroud of Abilene, Kan., Sharon (Dick) Pross of Atlantic and Sue (Bill) Wiedemeyer of Carroll; brothers-in-law, Richard Retz of Glenwood, and Jamie (Carol) Razor of St. Joseph, Mo.; aunts; nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Kenneth in 1945; mother, Katherine in 2002, step-father, Robert in 2002; first husband, Larry Lane in 1994; brothers, Fred in 2011 and Bobby in 2005; mothers-in-law, Dorothy Lane in 1999 and Joie Ness Reagles Razor in 2003; fathers-in-law, Harold Lane in 1979 and Keith Reagles; brother-in-law, Rolland Razor; sisters-in-law, Betty Ann Retz, Karen Wiedemeyer & Amber Roads; great niece, Kayla Humberg; great nephew, Christopher McPherson; and special cousin, Doris Cornell.

Visitation, with the family present, will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church starting at noon.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Grant Van Lishout officiating. Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic is caring for Carmen's family and the arrangements.

