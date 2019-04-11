Carmen Lee Reagles, 76
Carmen Lee Reagles, 76, of Marne, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home.
Visitation, with the family present, will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church starting at noon. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Reagles of Marne.
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic is caring for Carmen's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 11, 2019