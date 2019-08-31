Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Myers

Send Flowers
Carol A. Myers Obituary
Carol A. Myers, 72, of Atlantic, and formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, New York City and Avoca, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
A visitation, with the family present, will be held from 1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at Roland Funeral Home. A private burial will be held, prior to the visitation, in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Carol's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.