Carol A. Myers, 72, of Atlantic, and formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, New York City and Avoca, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
A visitation, with the family present, will be held from 1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at Roland Funeral Home. A private burial will be held, prior to the visitation, in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Carol's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019