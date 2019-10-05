Home

Carol Diane Knop, 82, died in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 26, 2019.
Visitation with family will be from 10 – 11 a.m, with the memorial service starting at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 5, 2019
