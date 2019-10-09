Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Atlantic,, IA
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Carol D. Knop


1937 - 2019
Carol D. Knop Obituary
Carol Diane Knop was born Sept. 11, 1937, in Marne, to the late Dewey Brillhart and Dora Frank Brillhart. Carol passed away in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 26, 2019, at the age of 82. She was a courageous woman in her battle against cancer having chemo treatments for over a year.
When Carol was 2 years old she moved with her mother and siblings, Lorraine, Daryl, Norma, Dorothy and Lyle, to Atlantic. In 1956, Carol and Howard Knop were married. They had four children, Kim, Kelly, Kristy and Kurt.
The family lived in Atlantic for several years. In 1986, Carol moved to Houston, Texas, to be near Kim, Kelly and Kurt. She worked for Hallmark Cards 11 years, until 1997, as manager of the store. In 1997, Carol moved to Orland Park, Ill. to be closer to Kristie and Mike. She took a job at a department store. In 2005, Carol moved back to Houston to be with Kurt, his son, Chad, and Kim's son, Kris. She loved her family.
Carol enjoyed snow skiing at Dillon, Colo., boating, traveling, and playing pinochle.
Carol is survived by her son, Kurt. She lived in Houston with Kurt and he was a very caring son, preparing her meals and looking after her. Carol passed away in peace, with Kurt by her side.
She is also survived by her two grandsons, Chad and Kris; a sister, Norma Ehlers of Castro Valley, Calif.; her brother, Lyle Brillhart of Pella; her half- brother, Ron Brillhart and Judy, of Durham, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Kellie and Kristie; a son, Kim; her former husband, Howard Knop; two sisters, Lorraine Siegel and Dorothy Hitt; and a brother, Daryl Brillhart.
Visitation with family will be from 10 – 11 a.m, with the memorial service starting at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Family will also visit with friends at a lunch in the church fellowship hall following the memorial service
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 9, 2019
