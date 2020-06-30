Carol Patricia Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Patricia Smith, 90, of Atlantic, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home in Atlantic.

Visitation with family will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at the First Baptist Church in Atlantic.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held Monday, July 6, at 1 p.m., also at the First Baptist Church in Atlantic. Interment will be in the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne.

Carol is being cared for by her granddaughter, Traci Smith (funeral director) with the assistance of Ohde Funeral Home in Manning and Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be left at www.ohdefuneralhome.com or www.hoyfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ohde Funeral Home
108 First Street
Manning, IA 51455
712-655-3416
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved