Carol Patricia Smith, 90, of Atlantic, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home in Atlantic.
Visitation with family will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at the First Baptist Church in Atlantic.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held Monday, July 6, at 1 p.m., also at the First Baptist Church in Atlantic. Interment will be in the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne.
Carol is being cared for by her granddaughter, Traci Smith (funeral director) with the assistance of Ohde Funeral Home in Manning and Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be left at www.ohdefuneralhome.com or www.hoyfuneral.com
Visitation with family will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, July 5, at the First Baptist Church in Atlantic.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held Monday, July 6, at 1 p.m., also at the First Baptist Church in Atlantic. Interment will be in the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne.
Carol is being cared for by her granddaughter, Traci Smith (funeral director) with the assistance of Ohde Funeral Home in Manning and Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be left at www.ohdefuneralhome.com or www.hoyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.