Caryl Sue Miller
Caryl Sue Miller, 70, of Avondale, Ariz, and formerly of Atlantic, died July 22, 2020, at her home in Avondale, Ariz.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 3 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A private funeral service will be held with burial at Noble Center Cemetery, south of Lyman.
Survivors include her husband, Scott Miller of Avondale, Ariz.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Caryl's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 29, 2020.
