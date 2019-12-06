|
Catherine "Cathy" Ann Hartkopf, 59, of Atlantic, died at 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
She was born Feb. 10, 1960 in Le Mars, to James and Dorothy Casteel.
Catherine's large family (15 kids!) would later move to Atlantic. She would graduate from AHS and go on to get her CNA certification from Iowa Western Community College. Catherine applied her CNA training at the Heritage House for a number of years util she started her family.
Catherine married Thomas Hartkopf on May 25, 1979 at SS Peter & Paul Church in Atlantic. This union produced six children. Catherine loved being a mother and spent most of her life as a homemaker taking care of her children. As time passed, and her kids got older, she moved on to helping with her grandchildren. Catherine loved the role of Grandmother and had a very special love for her granddaughters Trinity and Integra Christensen, whom she spent time
with almost every day of their lives.
Catherine, also, loved gardening and her collection of pets. In the last decade of her life, Catherine found great happiness and purpose working at Brenda's MCF Redemption. The friendship she developed with her boss Brenda, and the work itself, gave her great joy. This was a subject she talked about often with great fondness.
The only thing more important to Catherine than her family and friends was her love of Jesus Christ, whom she now resides in the arms of. John 3:16 Psalm 23:1-6 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
Catherine is survived by her husband Tom Hartkopf of Atlantic; her sons Tommy (Kristy), Max, and Miles Hartkopf all of Atlantic; her daughter Casey (Robin) Christensen also of Atlantic; and her son Steven (Stacy) Hartkopf of Killeen, Texas; her grandchildren Trinity and Integra Christensen of Atlantic; Alessandra Hartkopf of Atlantic; and Sophie, Steven Jr., Zach, and Luke Hartkopf of Killeen, Texas; her 11 siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Catherine was preceded in death by her son Craig; her parents James and Dorothy Casteel; her brothers Jim and Larry Casteel; and her sister Barbara Uveling.
Memorial services are pending at this time.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019