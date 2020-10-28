1/
Charlene Swain
Charlene Swain, 75, of Griswold, formerly of Lewis, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 3 – 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 at Roland Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will take place prior to the service at 1 p.m., at Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena.

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Charlene's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
