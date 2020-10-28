Charlene Swain, 75, of Griswold, formerly of Lewis, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 3 – 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 at Roland Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will take place prior to the service at 1 p.m., at Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Charlene's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.