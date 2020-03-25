|
|
Charles "Charlie" McAfee, 83, of Anita, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Caring Acres Nursing & Rehab in Anita.
Charlie was born south of Anita Aug. 17, 1936, to William D. and Maude M. (Scholl) McAfee. He attended Anita High School. In March of 1959, he joined the US Army and served until February of 1961. On Nov. 9, 1962, he married Janet Newell in Anita.
Charlie farmed south of Anita with his father and brothers then purchased his own farm northeast of Anita where he farmed and lived until moving to Caring Acres. After his retirement from farming, he was a delivery driver for NAPA parts and a commuter bus driver in Des Moines. He also delivered homes for Quality Homes in Adair. Charlie also was a school bus driver for the Adair-Casey schools for several years.
He was a lifetime resident of the Anita area and a member of the Anita Masonic Obedience Lodge #380.
Charlie was a big kid who collected farm toys. He enjoyed going to the sale barns in Anita and Massena, fishing, and watching his grandchildrens' activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Jeanette, Margaret and Genevieve; and two brothers, Conrad and Bill.
Charlie is survived by a daughter, Roberta McAfee (Mark Tilton) of Des Moines; sons, Ralph (Debbie) McAfee of Parish, Fla., Steve McAfee of Massena, Alan McAfee of Madison, Wis., and Scott McAfee of Adair; grandchildren, Alex McAfee, Christian McAfee, Cole McAfee, Tyler McAfee and his fiancé, Grace Hansen, Paige McAfee and Peter McAfee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Open visitation will be from noon – 6 p.m., Friday, March 27 at
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita. The funeral home is following the CDC guidelines of 10 people or less in the building at a time.
Private family graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2020