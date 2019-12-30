Home

Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heritage Room at the Village
Indianola, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Heritage Room at the Village
Indianola, IA
Charles David Scase Obituary
Charles David Scase, 96, of Indianola (formerly of Massena) died peacefully at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines on Dec. 22, 2019. He was a kind and generous man, whose quick wit and gentle smile will be missed by all who knew him well.
A memorial service will be held in the Heritage Room at the Village in Indianola Jan. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will greet guests from 1 to 2 p.m. and after the service.
Online condolences may be expressed and a full obituary may be viewed at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2019
