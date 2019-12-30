|
|
Charles David Scase, 96, of Indianola (formerly of Massena) died peacefully at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines on Dec. 22, 2019. He was a kind and generous man, whose quick wit and gentle smile will be missed by all who knew him well.
A memorial service will be held in the Heritage Room at the Village in Indianola Jan. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will greet guests from 1 to 2 p.m. and after the service.
Online condolences may be expressed and a full obituary may be viewed at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2019