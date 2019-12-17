|
Charles "Bill" Hutchins, 88, of Ankeny, and formerly of Audubon, died Dec. 8, 2019 at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston.
Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019