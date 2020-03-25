Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Anita
1003 Main Street
Anita, IA 50020
712-762-3538
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Anita
1003 Main Street
Anita, IA 50020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McAfee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Charlie" McAfee

Send Flowers
Charles "Charlie" McAfee Obituary
Charles "Charlie" McAfee, 83, of Anita, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Caring Acres Nursing & Rehab in Anita.

Open visitation will be from noon – 5 p.m., Friday, March 27, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita. The funeral home is following the CDC guidelines of 10 people or less in the building at a time.

Private family graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.

Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -