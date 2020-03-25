|
|
|
Charles "Charlie" McAfee, 83, of Anita, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Caring Acres Nursing & Rehab in Anita.
Open visitation will be from noon – 5 p.m., Friday, March 27, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita. The funeral home is following the CDC guidelines of 10 people or less in the building at a time.
Private family graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2020