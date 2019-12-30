|
Charles "Charlie" Sorensen, 84, of Audubon, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. Visitation with family will be held during a luncheon at the church immediately following the service.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Sorensen of Audubon.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Audubon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2019