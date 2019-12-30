Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hockenberry-England Funeral & Cremation Services - Audubon
221 Broadway St.
Audubon, IA 50022
712-563-3675
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sorensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Charlie" Sorensen

Send Flowers
Charles "Charlie" Sorensen Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Sorensen, 84, of Audubon, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira. Visitation with family will be held during a luncheon at the church immediately following the service.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Sorensen of Audubon.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Audubon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -