Charlette Mary Bierbaum
Charlette Mary Bierbaum of Griswold, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home in Griswold at the age of 65 years, seven months, and 13 days.
Charlette was born Oct. 26, 1954, to Charles and Mariette (Willemyns) Wageman in Harlan. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia.
Charlette was united in marriage to Dwight Richard Bierbaum on March 23, 1974, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia. Four daughters were born to this union.
Charlette was a strong, thoughtful, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She adored her husband of 46 years, Dwight, especially joking around with him. She enjoyed spending time with her family, walking her dog Lady, listening to music, taking care of others in anyway she could, and keeping a very clean and organized home.
Charlette is survived by her husband, Dwight of Griswold; her daughters, Shelly (Greg) Asbee of Colorado Springs, Colo., Tammy (Randy) Dill of Atlantic, Valerie (Jeff) Carlson of Omaha, Neb., and Melanie (Ricky) Rohrig of Red Oak; her grandchildren, Finnli Asbee, Joseph Asbee, Randall Dill, Zachary Dill, Scottie Dill, Noah Dill, Matthew Carlson, Jennifer Carlson, and Rebecca Carlson, Zoie Rohrig, Zane Rohrig, Zariah Rohrig, and Zadriana Rohrig; many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Cynthia (Russ) Ranniger; brothers-in-law, David (Sue Ann) Bierbaum and Doug (Joyce) Bierbaum; and sister-in-law, Diane Johnson.
Charlette was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mariette Wageman and her brother, Robert Wageman.
Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, June 14 from 1-4 p.m. at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Funeral services for Charlette will be Monday, June 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.
