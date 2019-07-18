Chase A. Jones, 22, of Atlantic, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Chase Alexander Jones was born on Aug. 14, 1996. In Denison, the son of Dan and Bobbi (Yirkovsky) Jones. Chase graduated from Atlantic High School in 2014. He was currently employed at Waypoint Analytical.

Chase was a kind soul who loved to make those around him smile. His creative talent was admired by those who were close to him. He loved music, art, and being in the company of his friends and family.

Chase is survived by his parents, Dan and Bobbi Jones of Atlantic; brother, Chad Jones of Atlantic; grandparents; Joe and Connie Yirkovsky of Schleswig and Harriet Jones of Omaha; aunts and uncles, Jesse Yirkovsky of Schleswig, Nick Yirkovsky of Schleswig, Kimber (Tim) Corn of Ottawa, Kan., Edwin (Diane) Blake of Mustang, Okla.., Paul (Kristy) Blake of Knoxville, Tenn., and John Blake of Sioux City; and many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Eddie Lee Jones; great-grandparents, James and Bernadette Yirkovsky, Robert and Jo Ann Thompson, and Hiram and Janet Ball; and great uncle, Donnie Yirkovsky.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, July 19 at Roland Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20 at Roland Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Chase's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 18, 2019