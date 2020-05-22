Feb. 6, 1947-May 17, 2020.



Preceded in death by her parents; Claude and Pauline McFadden; daughter, Claudette Kinen; Brothers Dennis McFadden; Duane McFadden; Survived by her loving husband of 53 years Larry Kinen; Children, Michael Kinen, Chad (Lecia) Kinen, and Niki (Eric) Petersen; seven grandchildren; Justin, Colton, Kade, Brenna, Alexis Snell, Seth Snell, and Zach Snell. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends. Cheryl was an amazing and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. The family will be having a private funeral service on Wednesday May 27. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Columbkille Church in Papillion.

