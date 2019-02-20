Chris M. Anderson, 68, of Audubon, died Feb. 18, 2019 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be at a later date. Family visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 5 to 8 p.m.
Survivors include his wife Verneta Anderson of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home of Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2019