|
|
Christie "Chrissa" Boysen, 61, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home.
Christie Ann was born on March 23, 1958, in Atlantic, the daughter of Arthur and Evelyn Lorraine (Kuhl) Boysen. She grew up on the family farm south of Wiota, the youngest of three girls. Christie was always a free spirit. She was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Wiota where her family attended. Christie attended Anita Community Schools, active in Speech and Debate, graduating with the Class of 1976. Following high school, she made her home in Des Moines, working as a server, bartender and event planner at an array of downtown venues. Christie moved back to Atlantic, purchasing her current home in 2012.
Throughout her life, Christie was a member of the Wiota United Methodist Church. She valued volunteering and giving back to the community. Christie was an active member of Kiwanis and the B.P.W. (Business and Professional Women) in Atlantic, and had recently joined the B.P.O. Does. A friend to many, Christie often opened her home to those in need.
Christie enjoyed eclectic art and was a foodie before the term was coined. She collected vintage, mid-century pottery and was always on the hunt to add to her collection of flamingos. She enjoyed crafting stained glass and polishing rocks. Christie also had a deep love for pets, always willing to give a belly scratch to any furry friend who wandered near.
Christie is survived by her sister, Karen (Gary) Rich of Massena; nieces and nephews, Rebecca (Randy) Whinery of Farmington, N.M., Wade Rich of Anita, Jennifer Heithoff of Des Moines, Ryan (Traci) Rich of Anita, and Andrea Rich of Ames; great nieces and nephews, Chelsea and Collin Kemp, Mollie, Madison, Tillie, and Jack Heithoff, and Colby, Meredith, Ruthie, and Malcolm Rich; brother-in-law, Jerry Montgomery of Farmington, N.M. and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Boysen; sister, Linda Montgomery; and brother-in-law, George Senholz.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Roland Funeral Home, with Pastor Garry DeGeest of the Wiota United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Christie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2019