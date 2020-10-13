Charles John Readinger, age 84, of Springfield, Mo. passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 surrounded by family at his home after a brief illness.

Chuck was born Aug. 13, 1936 to Milton and Louise (Herrig) Readinger in Wall Lake, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Atlantic High School in 1954.

After a career as a store and district manager for Safeway grocery in Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma; he owned Iola (Kansas) IGA and Food 4 Less in Springfield, Mo. One accomplishment Chuck was proud of, and honored for, was as a blood and platelet donor. He began donating at age 22, and continued his entire life.

He married Jacqueline Frost Readinger on Aug. 24, 1958 and they were blessed with four children and 36 years of marriage. She preceded him in death in 1995.

In 2001, he married Judy (Gates) Chapman and she survives at their home. They have always been a very active part of their church. After retirement, Chuck and Judy owned a bed and breakfast in Springfield, Mo. They forever enjoyed the role of host and the fellowship it provided.

Other survivors include his four children Michael (Renee) Readinger, Lawrence, Kan.; Diane (Jeff) Dickinson, Nixa, Mo.; Phillip (Dina) Readinger, Springfield, Mo.; Amy Readinger, Springfield, Mo.; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters Lorene Aldag and Lorraine Cohrs, two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Dale, and also by his sisters Shirley Readinger and Phyllis Waltemeyer.

A celebration of life service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Springfield, Mo. on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2852 S. Dayton Ave, Springfield Mo. 65807. The service will also be livestreamed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store