Cindy McElfish, 61, of Massena died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her home in Massena.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena. Friends may call at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Friday, Jan. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m. Father Philip Bempong will officiate the service. The family will greet friends on Friday, Jan. 10 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Cindy McElfish memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Randy McElfish of Massena; sons, Travis Moon of Grand Island, Neb. and Dale Waldroupe, Jr.; daughter, Tracy Porter of Des Moines; step-daughters, Randi Sue Lehman and husband Alan of Guthrie Center and Stacey McElfish of Council Bluffs; step-son, Troy McDaniel and wife Kerri of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020