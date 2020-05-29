Clarence Byron Nielsen passed away on Sunday May 17, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Elk Horn on Jan. 11, 1925. He was known by his middle name, "Byron." His parents were Carl Bernhardt Nielsen and Anna Marie Henricksen. Byron was married on Sept. 10, 1948 in Hutchinson Minnesota to Luceo Marie Hansen who is now a resident at the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn. Luceo can be contacted there.
Byron is survived not only by his beloved wife Luceo Nielsen of Elk Horn, but by four children in order of birth Craig (Marcia) of Santa Barbara, Calif., Janelle Ferrero (Steven) of Woody, Calif., James (Julie) of Elk Horn, and Robin Hildreth (Gordon) of Port Hueneme, Calif. In addition, they have five grandchildren and five great- grand children, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Geraldine Whitman.
Byron was known for being a good baseball pitcher especially when he once pitched a perfect game, no hits, no runs, no errors and then won the game, by hitting a home run, 1 to nothing. He served in WWII in the US Navy spending most of the war at sea. After the war he returned to Elk Horn. He sold and installed most of the first televisions in the Elk Horn area. He was a licensed electrician, repaired TV'sand serviced Refrigeration and was a licensed pilot. He was accomplished in many trades. In the late 50's, he relocated to California and operated his Television repair business and constructed and operated two cable TV systems. At 65 he retired to Kimballton, and turned his attention to refurbishing antique furniture. He enjoyed building almost anything and working on restoration projects.He led his life setting a good example for those that follow. In his last years he asked every family member if they were right with the Lord. www.ohdefuneralhome.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 29, 2020.