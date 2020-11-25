1/1
Claude "Sid" Winchell Jr.
Claude "Sid" Winchell Jr., 87, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Sid was born May 20, 1933, in Rippey, to Claude and Nellie (Cody) Winchell.
He lived in Jefferson, for a short time then moved to Carroll, after which he moved to Atlantic, in 1962 and lived there the rest of his life. He married Milli Brooke in 1958 in Grand Junction, and she passed away in 1978. He then married Sharon Christensen Brown in 1979, at the United Methodist Church in Atlantic.
He was baptized at St. Brigids Catholic Church in Grand Junction, a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic and now a member of the Methodist Church in Atlantic.
Sid attended St. Mary's Catholic School through eighth grade and then attended Grand Junction public school graduating in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 – 1956.
Sid's career took him from selling appliances at Gambles to being the circulation manager for the Atlantic News Telegraph to selling real estate in Atlantic.
Sid was a member of the Elks, Lions, Jaycees, Nishna Hills Golf Club, and a Board Member of the Hitchcock House and the Atlantic Library. He served on the Planning and Zoning Board, the Communication Center, funding committee for the Heritage House, Atlantic City Council, and was Mayor of Atlantic from 1999 – 2003.
He enjoyed traveling, participating in the honor flight in 2014, outdoor activities and was an avid reader.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Claude and Nellie Winchell; his first wife, Milli Brooke Winchell; and a step-son, Eric Brown.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon Winchell and children, Kevin (Julie) Winchell of Kelley, Kelli Garrett of Atlantic, Kim (Allen) Whiley of Steamboat Rock, Kris (Pat) O'Brien of Minneapolis, Minn., Chris (Debbie) Brown of Waukee, and Steve Brown of San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Travis Garrett, Tyler (Jen) Whiley, Danni (Damon) Adams, Jim Henriksen, Christine (Jon) Bell, Stephanie Winchell, Jennifer Brown, Tim Brown, and Hunter Brown.
Open visitation with no family present will be held Friday, Nov. 27 from 1 – 5 p.m. at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family graveside service will be held in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good Samaritan Fund at the WesleyLife Heritage House in Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2020.
