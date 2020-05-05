Clayton Ellingson, 93, of Atlantic, passed away April 26, 2020, in Atlantic following a short illness, not covid related. He lived in his home until shortly before he died.
Clayton Elwood Ellingson was born Jan. 26, 1927, as a twin, to James and Ada (Johnson) Ellingson in Clarkfield, Minnesota.
At the age of 3, the family moved to Marshall where James worked for the Highway Department. Clayton attended school until 12th grade and then enlisted with the US Navy and attended boot camp in Great Lakes, Ill. After boot camp, the twins were separated, with his brother Clifton going to radar school and Clayton to Georgia to US Navy Midshipmen Service. After 30 days, he was shipped overseas to the South Pacific and was assigned to LCI 731 in China. He spent the last six months, the end of the war, in Shanghai, China, Guam Saipan Johnston Wake and Hawaii. He then went to San Diego to decommission the ship and to Swan Island, Oregon, to be honorably discharged in July 1946.
His first job was with Addison Hardware in Marshall where he met Viola (Ole) Schmoll. They were married Sept. 1, 1952, in Bird Island, Minn. He worked there for seven years.
He was employed by Coca Cola in Marshall for six years and then joined the Old Northwest Agency and moved to Des Moines, in 1963 and to Atlantic in 1965. He retired in 1986.
He was a member of Nishna Hills Golf Club, served on the board, was captain of Friday night men's team, and secretary of the Monday night golf league. He was on the Council at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, volunteered for Cass County Hospital Auxiliary, was a member of the American Legion, and delivered Meals on Wheels for 26 years.
Clayton was able to travel on a World War II Honor Flight for two days where he toured the memorials in Washington, DC.
He and Ole traveled to 50 states and visited 20 countries. They enjoyed square dancing where they met many wonderful friends. They spent time playing cards and enjoyed spending time with their children who all lived within two hours. He had one grandchild in Texas, two grandchildren in Des Moines, one in Ames, and one in Seattle. Clayton had many church friends and Nishna Hill friends. He enjoyed sports, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Minnesota Vikings.
He will be missed by his children, Kathy (Rhett) Leonard of Ida Grove; Jim (Neala) Ellingson of West Des Moines; Steve Ellingson of Des Moines; and daughter-in-law, Connie Ellingson of Ames. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Shelly (Matt) Herron, AJ (Tara) Ellingson, Eric Ellingson, Ashley (Matt) Graber and Kelsey Leonard; and two great-grandchildren, Anna Ole and Macie Marie Ellingson.
Also surviving are his brother, Byron Ellingson of Excelsior, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Erma Ellingson, Rosie Lanoue, Carlene Maxwell, and Charlotte (Jack) Friedrichs; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, plus many Atlantic church, golf and bridge card friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Annastia Schmoll; his wife Ole; son Chuck; brother and sister-in-law Sylvan and Pat; twin brother, Clifton; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Ellingson.
The family would like to thank Nishna Hills Golf Club Staff, his Church Family, Jim and Sue Crall, and especially Bob and Kathy Sweeney for watching over Dad these past several years. Memorials will be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Iowa Donor Network.
Memorials may be made out to the family and mailed to Hockenberry Funeral Home, 1804 E. Seventh St., Atlantic, IA 50022.
There will be an open public visitation from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, Iowa.
Clayton will be buried in SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony.
There will be a Celebration of Life at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 5, 2020.