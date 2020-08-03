1/
Clayton Ellingson
Clayton Ellingson, 93, of Atlantic, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A visitation and luncheon will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church. The family will also hold a final toast at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
The family request to please wear CDC mask in attendance of the services, and masks will be provided.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
AUG
8
Service
04:00 PM
Nishna Hills Golf Course
