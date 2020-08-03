Clayton Ellingson, 93, of Atlantic, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A visitation and luncheon will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church. The family will also hold a final toast at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
The family request to please wear CDC mask in attendance of the services, and masks will be provided.
