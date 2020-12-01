1/1
Cleo Berger
1931 - 2020
Cleo M. Berger, 89, of Brayton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Exira Care Center, Exira.
Cleo was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Scranton, son of Mathias and Rose (Hoffman) Berger. He attended school in Carroll County. He enlisted in the United States Army on Dec. 1, 1952, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 30, 1954. Cleo served in the Korean War as a machine gun operator.
After his enlistment in the United States Army, Cleo turned to the craftsmanship of all types of floor installation. For over 58 years, Cleo laid carpet and other floorings for many people. In addition to carpentry skills, he was a faithful member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Cleo enjoyed dancing, waltzing, and playing the concertina in his spare time.
He is survived by his special friend Darlene Beauchamp of Atlantic, and many cousins.
Cleo is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Gladys Berger of Carroll.
Memorials may be directed to the family and will be designated at a later date to one of many of Cleo's interest.
Open visitation and viewing will be held from 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4 at the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic.
State mandates of masks, social distancing and allowable number of people inside or outside will be implemented.
Arrangements are being handled by Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:30 PM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
