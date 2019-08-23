Home

Clinton Ashburn, 51, of Greenfield passed away on Tuesday, Aug, 20, 2019, at his home in Greenfield.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Graceland Cemetery with in Creston. Pastor Eric Schubert will officiate the service.
The family will greet friends on Monday, Aug. 26, one hour prior to services at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield.
Memorials may be made to the Clinton Ashburn memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
He is survived by his daughter, Kayla Ashburn of Atlantic; father, John Ashburn of Jeffersonville, Ind.; sisters, Becky Lenihan (Pete) of Council Bluffs, and Amanda Ashburn of Shepherdsville, Kent.; 2 grandsons; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; other relatives and friends.
The Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019
