Colleen Morrison (Schaaf), formerly of Atlantic, passed away Feb. 17, 2020 after a long bout with Liver Disease. Beloved Mother, Wife, Daughter, Sister and Grandmother; her love of family will always be cherished.
Born and Raised in Massena, Colleen was an Iowa girl at heart. She graduated from C&M schools in 1973. After high school, she moved to Atlantic where she married Pat Morrison, manager of Brown's Shoe Fit and to raise her family. She was active in the community, working as the Secretary for the Super Intendant of Schools, Secretary at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and CCD Teacher at the church.
For those who were blessed to know her, she had a wonderful sense of humor, loved music, reading, golf and the simpler things in life. To her Life was not about waiting for the storm to pass, but learning to dance in the rain.
She is survived by her mother Norma Schaaf of Massena, her sister Karen and brother Kevin, two sons Ryan and Adam, daughter Kristin and four Grand Children Dillon, Dominick Devin and one due in August 2020 from her son Ryan and daughter in law Adrianne.
Service to celebrate her beautiful life will be 10 a.m. March 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Massena. Her ashes will be sprinkled at her family gravesite near the home where she grew up.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020