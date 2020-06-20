Collin Williamson, 73, of Audubon, died June 16, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Family visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Survivors include his wife Sharlene Williamson of Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



