Connie Braun, 73, of Atlantic, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2020.



Connie is survived by her significant other, Mark Varricek of Atlantic; daughters Stacy Lafferty of Atlantic, and Denyse Lafferty of LaVista, Neb.; her grandchildren, Dereck Plagmann of Chicago, Ill., Laeni (Tyler) Christensen of Audubon, Blake Pelzer of Atlantic and Corri Pelzer of Atlantic.



Graveside services will be held Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne. A luncheon will be held following the service at The Venue in Atlantic.

