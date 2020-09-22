1/
Connie Braun
{ "" }
Connie Braun, 73, of Atlantic, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2020.

Connie is survived by her significant other, Mark Varricek of Atlantic; daughters Stacy Lafferty of Atlantic, and Denyse Lafferty of LaVista, Neb.; her grandchildren, Dereck Plagmann of Chicago, Ill., Laeni (Tyler) Christensen of Audubon, Blake Pelzer of Atlantic and Corri Pelzer of Atlantic.

Graveside services will be held Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne. A luncheon will be held following the service at The Venue in Atlantic.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sep. 22, 2020.
