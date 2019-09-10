Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Courtney McConkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Courtney Jean McConkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Courtney Jean McConkey Obituary
Cortney Jean McConkey (Fincel), age 43, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019 in Des Moines after a battle with cancer.
Cortney was born August 12, 1976 in Des Moines to Kathy Wallace and late Richard Fincel. She went to school at Norwalk High School and later received her nursing degree. She was a registered nurse for over 20 years. She was most recently nurse manager at Care Initiatives-Atlantic Specialty Care. She loved hanging out with her two sons, going to concerts, gourmet cooking, collecting sugar skulls, growing vegetables and herbs, entertaining and spending time with loved ones.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her fiancé Rod Nordby; sons Brandon McConkey and John McConkey (father Jim McConkey); mother, Kathy Wallace, and step-father, Jerry Wallace; brother, Ryan Fincel (wife Tina Fincel) and nieces Heather and Harley Fincel; sister, Karissa Wallace; and step-brothers Tony Wallace and Jeff Wallace; as well as other family and friends.
Cortney is preceded in death by her father, Richard Fincel.
The celebration of life services will be held at 1:30 pm. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Des Moines Botanical Garden, DuPont Room West.
We will love and miss you our mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Courtney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.