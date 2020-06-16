Craig Robert Olson
Craig Robert Olson, 41, of Griswold, died on June 14, 2020, at his home in Griswold. He was born Aug. 30, 1978, in Atlantic.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. until noon. Because of Covid-19, social distancing will be encouraged. A private family interment will be held at Griswold Cemetery at a later date.
Survivors include his parents Sidney and Diane Olson of Griswold.
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Griswold, IA 51535
(712) 778-4315
