Craig Robert Olson, 41, of Griswold, died on June 14, 2020, at his home in Griswold. He was born Aug. 30, 1978, in Atlantic.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. until noon. Because of Covid-19, social distancing will be encouraged. A private family interment will be held at Griswold Cemetery at a later date.

Survivors include his parents Sidney and Diane Olson of Griswold.

Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.

